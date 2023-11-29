Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP announced Wednesday that Chicago office managing partner and former federal prosecutor Gil M. Soffer will be the firm’s new chair, effective July 1. Current chairman Roger P. Furey will step down in June after completing his second four-year term in the role. “Gil’s excellence and achievement as an attorney and a leader are indisputable,” Furey said in a news release. “I have seen him at work for many years and believe wholeheartedly he is the right person to help successfully steer the firm into …