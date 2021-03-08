The Chicago Bar Foundation named Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP Managing Partner Gil M. Soffer as chair of this year’s Investing in Justice Campaign.It’s the 15th year for the CBF’s fundraising effort, which supports dozens of pro bono and legal aid groups in the Chicago area and tens of thousands of people. The largest program of its kind in the U.S., Investing in Justice has raised more than $18 million dollars since 2007.“I’m very excited to have been named chair of the campaign,” Soffer said. “I’m always impressed with how …