October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As a woman and as an advocate for so many who have suffered medical issues, this has always been important to me. This year, however, that importance has greater meaning than ever before. Just like so many women worldwide, I get my mammogram yearly. While I don’t have breast cancer in my family, I still feel, particularly as a plaintiff’s attorney and advocate against medical malpractice, that I must do my part to best assure my health and well-being. Have I been late …