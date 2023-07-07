Houston-based KBR Services will pay $108.75 million to settle allegations under the False Claims Act that it cost the United States government more than $340 million in unnecessary purchases in materials for the Gulf War.David J. Chizewer of Chicago-based law firm, Goldberg Kohn, spent 12 years working on the whistleblowers case, which was filed in Rock Island, Illinois. Chizewer represented the whistleblowers.According to the settlement agreement, KBR Services, a former subsidiary of Halliburton, assumed responsibility …