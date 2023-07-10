KBR Services will pay $108 million to settle allegations in the Central District of Illinois under the False Claims Act that it cost the U.S. government more than $340 million in unnecessary purchases of materials for the Gulf War.David J. Chizewer of Chicago-based law firm, Goldberg Kohn, spent 12 years working on the case, which was filed in Rock Island, Illinois. Chizewer represented the whistleblowers.KBR Services denies the allegations.According to the settlement agreement, Houston-based KBR, a former subsidiary of …