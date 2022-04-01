A woman who alleges her supervisor at a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise in Romeoville raped her cannot hold the fast-food giant responsible for the purported crime, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois threw out Jasmine Budzyn’s claims against KFC Corp.Coleman held Budzyn does not have a case against the restaurant chain under either federal or Illinois law.The now-former supervisor, James Johnson, remains a defendant in Budzyn …