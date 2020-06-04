Suppose Adam and Barbara, residents of Chicago, have two children: Cathy and David. Adam and Barbara both pass, and in their joint will they leave 80% of their estate to Cathy and 20% of their estate to David. David is shocked by this and he is sure that Cathy played a part in this.

He wishes to challenge the will because he suspects undue influence. However, there is a clause in their will that reads: “If any beneficiary under this will seeks to obtain, in any court, an adjudication that this will or any of its provisions or amendments is void, then the right of that person to take any interest given to him or her by this will shall be determined as if that person had predeceased the execution of this will.” This clause is what is described as a no-contest clause or an in terrorem clause.

After reading the no-contest clause, David does not want to risk losing his 20% share of his parents’ estate, so he decides not to challenge the will. Can David challenge the validity of the will, given the no-contest clause? Should he?

No-contest clauses essentially provide that if a beneficiary of a will or trust challenges the validity of the document, they will be disinherited, and they will receive nothing. Generally, no-contest clauses are valid under Illinois law. However, they are almost always held as unenforceable because they violate public policy. See In re Estate of Mank, 298 Ill.App.3d 821, 699 N.E.2d 1103, 1109, 232 Ill.Dec. 918, 924 (1st Dist. 1998) (the court concluded that it would be against public policy to enforce a no-contest clause against a disabled adult beneficiary); see also Schroeder v. Sullivan, 2018 IL App (1st) 163210, 104 N.E.3d 460, 422 Ill.Dec. 893 (1st Dist. 2018) (the court reinforced the idea that no-contest clauses are disfavored, and they found that, in light most favorable to the beneficiaries, they attempted to construe the trust rather than challenge it and therefore the no-contest clause did not apply).

It is well established that equity does not favor forfeitures. Therefore, no-contest clauses are frequently held to be disfavored, and they are strictly interpreted in favor of the beneficiary to avoid forfeiture. See Clark v. Bentley, 398 Ill. 535, 540, 76 N.E.2d 438, 441 (1947); see also In re Estate of Wotjalewicz, 93 Ill.App.3d 1061, 418 N.E.2d 418, 420, 49 Ill.Dec. 564 (1st Dist. 1981) (the court held the no-contest clause as unenforceable against public policy where the legatee exercised the statutory right to challenge the appointment of executor of the estate).

So, why use a no-contest clause if it most likely will not be enforced? Typically, no-contest clauses are used to intimidate beneficiaries and discourage them from contesting a will or trust. No-contest clauses are especially effective where a beneficiary stands to receive a substantial amount under the will or trust, so they do not want to risk losing it even if they believe they should receive more, or they believe the will was induced by fraud or undue influence. At best, a no-contest clause will stop a beneficiary from challenging the validity of a will, and that essentially forces the beneficiary to forfeit their right to contest a will where they have standing to do so.

As mentioned in Clark, equity does not favor forfeitures. This is why no-contest clauses are typically held as unenforceable: they violate public policy.

In David’s case, he is almost certain of the presence of undue influence or fraud, but he does not want to challenge the will out of fear of losing his 20% share of the estate. David should be allowed to challenge the validity of a will which he, in good faith, believes was created in the presence of undue influence or fraud.

As a society, we believe that people should be able to come forward and report fraud and beneficiaries should be able to challenge a will when they have the right. As a matter of policy, we do not believe in enforcing a clause to prevent David from contesting a will that would otherwise be invalid. Courts do not wish to promote fraudulent activity by prohibiting challenging the will. Even further, in cases where the beneficiary is a minor or a disabled adult, courts do not believe in valuing form over substance by enforcing a forfeiture against someone whose care the court seeks to protect.

As a general matter, freedom of disposition gives testators the right to distribute their property as they wish, and courts give effect to the decedent’s intentions as set out in their will. However, the enforcement of a no-contest clause goes beyond the words of the clause or the four corners of the will. Courts look to the specific facts and circumstances of the case, and courts will not enforce the no-contest clause if it is contrary to public policy.

— Thank you to Alyssa Karpinski, Peck Ritchey LLC law clerk, for her great work on this article.