Physician-assisted suicide is a very controversial topic, and it raises multiple ethical, religious and medical issues. Physician-assisted suicide is an end-of-life option that allows terminally ill adults to request and receive information and medication from his or her doctor to accelerate death in a peaceful and dignified manner, according to the American Medical Association. The legislation that permits physician-assisted suicide is often referred to as a “Death with Dignity” law.In 2020, physician-assisted suicide …