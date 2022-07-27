A trial court correctly ordered a daycare center to pay more than $200,000 to its leasing company after not paying rent during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the trial court did not err in ordering Chicago-based Kids’ Work to make use and occupancy payments or in holding the daycare center in contempt when it refused to comply, but also that it acted in good faith to obtain “friendly contempt.” Justice Michael B. Hyman delivered the …