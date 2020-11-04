For the first time in state history, voters chose not to retain a sitting Illinois Supreme Court justice for a new term, as Justice Thomas L. Kilbride fell short of the threshold required to stay on the bench for a new term.The retention question, which spurred a record-shattering amount of campaign fundraising on both sides of the effort, sets the stage for a competitive partisan battle in the 3rd Judicial District in 2022.Kilbride was elected in 2000 on the Democratic Party ticket and was retained by voters in 2010 …