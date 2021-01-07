After a year grinding through a global pandemic and running a family law practice, Kimberly A. Cook realized her head was spinning.She couldn’t turn the switch off and separate home and work life, she said.“(I was) just waking up one morning and feeling like I don’t know who I am anymore,” Cook said. “And that’s not OK. I needed to get back to center.” As COVID-19 continues to limit court operations, Cook decided it was the right time to flip the script. After 13 years at Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP, she is opening …