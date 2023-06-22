Two Illinois laws that ban convicted felons from holding public office pass muster under the U.S. Constitution, a federal judge held Wednesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit alleging the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office violated the Eighth Amendment when it obtained a court order to remove Larry D. Sapp from the Sauk Village Board of Trustees.State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx had Sapp ousted as a trustee in September 2022 …