Family Law practitioners are well versed in the world of civil orders of protection. Unfortunately, civil orders of protection may become necessary when violence, harassment, or abuse is perpetrated by a family or household member, such as a spouse. When abuse occurs, the victim’s attorneys may petition the court for a civil order of protection, barring the other party from perpetuating the abuse and contacting the victim. The court also has the ability to order other remedies including exclusive possession of a residence …