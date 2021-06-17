The Social Security Administration “turned on a dime” when the COVID-19 pandemic forced many people into their homes, according to U.S. Administrative Law Judge Kimberly Soo Nagle.While much of the work already was conducted in videoconferences, she said, the people involved in hearings now may be taking part from as many as six locations in a few different time zones.Participants in some hearings include the judge, the claimant, the claimant’s lawyer, a vocational expert, a court reporter and an interpreter, Nagle said …