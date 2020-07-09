“I know that there’s a whole bunch of things out there that I want to change in the world. I just have to figure out how to go about doing it.” Dorothy Kirie Kinnaird didn’t share these thoughts right after she graduated law school or became an assistant state’s attorney. They’re not from when she formed a law firm and specialized in local government, or when she was appointed to the Cook County bench and became the first woman to preside over the Chancery Division.Kinnaird gave those words in a December 2010 interview …