A tranche of police documents sought by the Chicago Sun-Times in the death of David Koschman should have been reviewed before a judge ordered them to be released, a state appeals panel said.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court found that the circuit court erred in granting summary judgment to the Sun-Times before conducting an in camera review of the requested documents.Justice Mathias W. Delort delivered the judgment of the court.In 2004, Richard Vanecko, nephew of then-Mayor Richard M. Daley, punched David …