The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board overturned a judgment of the hearing board, recommending that charges against a lawyer accused of mishandling escrow funds be dropped.The review board found the hearing board erred as a matter of law in finding that La Coulton J. Walls committed misconduct.Walls was the subject of a two-count complaint alleging he failed to properly maintain funds belonging to others and represented a client despite a conflict of interest.Walls appeared before the …