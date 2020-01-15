Where the National Labor Relations Board was not obliged to accept evidence to support the contention that was directly foreclosed by existing board law.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an enforcement application for National Labor Relations Board order.In May 2017, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union Local No. 743 filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board. Local 743 sought to represent for collective bargaining purposes a unit of a part-time student employees of the University of …