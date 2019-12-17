Where a union member seeks to hold his union liable for the performance of a union attorney representing the member at a hearing, the Illinois Labor Relations Board has exclusive jurisdiction over the claim because the claim rests on the union’s duty of fair representation, whether or not a breach of such duty was specifically pleaded.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Martin S. Agran.Following allegations of misconduct, the village of Fox Lake placed Russell Zander, a …