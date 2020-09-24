Where truck drivers who drove only local routes between facilities were nevertheless subject to MCA exemption from FLSA because the trailers they drove were then transported in interstate commerce.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin. Leonid Burlaka, Timothy Kueken, Travis Frischmann and Roger Robinson are truck drivers who performed spotting duties for Green Bay Packaging, a client of Contract Transport Services (CTS). The plaintiffs were …