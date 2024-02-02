Where single proper purpose existed for imposing trusteeship on local of Service Employees International Union to restore governance, SEIU president’s alleged personal motivations were irrelevant.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer, Northern District of Illinois.From November 2000 until August 2016, Christine Boardman served as president of Local 73 of the Service Employees International Union. At some point, relations between Boardman and International President …