A laborer who was injured when he fell through the roof of an old movie theater while helping with its demolition received a $4.8 million settlement.Jose Gonzales, then 42, was working on the demolition of the former Cineplex Odeon Theatre on the Far North Side of Chicago in June 2018.Gonzales and other workers were removing HVAC units on the roof and placing plywood down to cover the holes, according to the complaint.Gonzales maintains he was tasked with moving a stack of plywood from one location to another. As he was …