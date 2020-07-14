A split appeals panel ordered a new trial for a man convicted of armed robbery due to a lack of DNA testing on the weapon allegedly used during the crime.The 3rd District Appellate Court this week found Todd L. Johnson’s ineffective counsel claims had merit because the record showed his lawyer was not aware swabs were taken of the firearm he supposedly used to rob a Peoria gas station.That means a lack of testing was not simply a strategic choice, Justice Mary K. O’Brien wrote in a 12-page majority decision on Monday …