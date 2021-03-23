Seeking an identity that’s more representative of its members, Chicago’s LGBT bar group debuted a new formal name, embracing its longtime LAGBAC acronym.LAGBAC was founded in 1987 as the Lesbian and Gay Bar Association of Chicago. Earlier this month, it launched a new website introducing itself as “LAGBAC, Chicago’s LGBTQ+ Bar Association.”LAGBAC’s president explained that the reference strictly to gays and lesbians doesn’t fully encompass the community the organization serves and represents.“When we were founded in the …