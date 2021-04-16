A former Lake County Sheriff’s Office recruit got the go-ahead to pursue his defamation case.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman did not rule on the merits of Patrick Jones Jr.’s allegation that sheriff’s officials falsely accused him of trying to cheat on an exam at the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.But Coleman held Jones adequately alleged that Undersheriff Lawrence Oliver defamed him by making statements to prospective employers that questioned his …