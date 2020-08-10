A Will County judge last month dismissed several claims brought by landlords challenging the governor’s ability to suspend evictions during the pandemic.Circuit Judge John C. Anderson denied the plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction and dismissed with prejudice all the counts raising statutory claims about Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s powers under the Illinois Emergency Management Authority Act.Anderson, in his 49-page July 31 order, also certified seven questions for appellate review.Pritzker first …