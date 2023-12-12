Where a landlord filed suit seeking late rent and entered an agreed order with the tenant, there must be a meeting of minds over whether an eviction order will be filed.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from DeKalb County Associate Judge Stephanie P. Klein.Robert and Karen Sam and their daughter (the Sams) signed a residential lease with BKA in August 2022. Karen has multiple sclerosis and common variable immune deficiency, and their daughter is disabled and received supplemental security …