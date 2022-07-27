Where a tenant signs a release waiving any liability on the part of his landlord for violations of the Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinance relating to the security deposit and keeps the compensation he receives for this agreement, he cannot file suit under the RLTO or the Consumer Fraud Act.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Eve Reilly.In 2013, Larry King signed a 12-month lease for a unit in an apartment building in Chicago …