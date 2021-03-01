Since the month of March is Surrogacy Awareness Month, it is an important time to review the steps that will result in a successful and positive surrogacy experience. Every state’s laws concerning surrogacy are unique, so it is important to work with legal counsel in your state of residence to ensure you are following the appropriate steps for your location.In some instances, of course, the surrogate may be in another state with its own requirements. In the event of a multi-state surrogacy, it is essential for the intended …