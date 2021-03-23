Where defendant and plaintiff both attempted to register trademark to hotel name, district court did not abuse its discretion in finding that plaintiff’s litigating position was not so weak as to justify fee shifting under the Lanham Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Charles P. Kocoras, Northern District of Illinois. LHO owns a hotel in downtown Chicago that it rebranded as “Hotel Chicago” in 2014. Two years later, Rosemoor renamed its existing hotel, on the West Side of the city, as …