Where plaintiff’s trade dress was functional, it was therefore invalid and district court did not err in invalidating trademark and granting summary judgment to defendant.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Ruben Castillo, Northern District of Illinois.

Flexible Steel Lacing Company (Flexco) and Conveyor Accessories, Inc. (CAI) are competitors in the belt conveyer industry. These machines are used in a wide variety of material handling operations and typically consist of an endless flexible rubber belt comprised of multiple high-strength rubber-belt segments that are spliced together. The belt segments can be fastened together using mechanical belt fasteners. Flexco manufacturers a wide variety of products for the belt conveyor industry, including material belt fasteners.

One of Flexco’s products is a version of the mechanical belt fastener that features a scalloped edge, designed to prevent fasteners from getting scraped off by a belt cleaner. Flexco introduced this version of the fastener in 1999. Flexco pursued patent and trademark protection for its scalloped edge fastener. Flexco was issued a utility patent in April 2000, as well as a design patent. As the expiration of the design patent neared, Flexco filed six trademark applications with the USPTO, two of which were ultimately issued in 2016. Flexco’s registered trade dress claimed only the beveled concave curve of the leading edge of the scalloped fastener.

Flexco eventually filed suit against CAI, alleging claims of trade dress infringement and unfair competition under the Lanham Act. Flexco argued that the design of CAI’s scalloped fastener was confusingly similar to Flexco’s trade dress. CAI answered the complaint and asserted counterclaims seeking cancellation of Flexco’s registered trade dress and seeking a declaratory judgment of invalidity, unenforceability, and noninfringement. CAI moved for summary judgment arguing that Flexco’s trade dress was invalid because it was functional. Flexco moved for partial summary judgment on other grounds. The district court granted CAI’s motion for summary judgment, holding that Flexco’s trade dress was functional and that the trademarks were therefore invalid. Flexco then appealed.

The appellate panel began by citing Arlington Specialties, Inc. v. Urban Aid, Inc. stating that functionality is a factual question but the bar for functionality is so low that it can often be decided as a matter of law. The panel noted that, under the Lanham Act, registration of a trademark creates a rebuttable presumption that the mark is valid, but the presumption evaporates as soon as evidence of invalidity is presented. The panel then noted the differences between trademark and patent law, stating that trademark law seeks to promote competition by protecting a firm’s reputation, while patent law seeks to encourage invention by granting inventors a time limited monopoly over new product designs. The panel continued, stating that the Supreme Court had cautioned against overextending trade dress protection as it often served purposes other than source identification.

The panel stated that a product feature is considered functional and is ineligible for trademark protection if it is essential to the use or purpose of the article or if it affects the cost or quality of the article. The panel stated that Flexco’s utility patent provided strong evidence of functionality and was bolstered by Flexco’s own advertisements, internal communications, and statements to the USPTO. The panel then rejected Flexco’s argument that the existence of other designs that would achieve the same function prevented a finding of functionality. The panel stated that, once established to affect the cost or quality of the product, asserted trade dress is functional even if other solutions to the design problems are available to competitors. The panel concluded that Flexco’s trade dress was functional and therefore invalid, and it thus affirmed the decision of the district court.

Flexible Steel Lacing Company v. Conveyor Accessories, Inc.

No. 19-2035

Writing for the court: Judge Kenneth F. Ripple

Concurring: Chief Judge Diane P. Wood and Judge Joel M. Flaum

Released: April 7, 2020