With not a lot happening this past weekend — other than the Chicago Air & Water Show which we had seen plenty of times from our balcony — my wife and I decided to stay in Michigan. We decided to watch a recently released HBO series that I can heartily recommend.It is a six-part documentary entitled “The Last Movie Stars” that focuses on a Hollywood power couple. Now these were not just any movie stars. These were two people with lengthy and impactful careers.If you’re thinking Spencer Tracy, a great actor also known …