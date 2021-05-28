SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus laid out a policy agenda Thursday that includes bills to strengthen protections for immigrants among several other measures.One of the proposals, Senate Bill 225, would prohibit the Illinois Secretary of State from sharing facial recognition data with local, state or federal law enforcement agencies, if they’re trying to enforce federal immigration law.SB 225, sponsored by Chicago Democratic Rep. Edgar Gonzalez, passed out of the House, 65-47, on Thursday after a brief …