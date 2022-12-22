While the Illinois Supreme Court is now the most diverse it has ever been, some representatives of the Latinx legal community see the need to make another kind of history: adding a Hispanic justice to the court for the first time.The state’s high court now counts five women and three Black justices among its seven members. But after two vacancies were filled by appointment this year, some leaders spoke out about what they view as a missed opportunity to add a greater depth of diversity.Retired Cook County Circuit …