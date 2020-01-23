Even after winning his employment discrimination claim against the Department of Veterans Affairs more than 10 years ago, prospective employee-plaintiff Allen Bedynek Stumm continues to keep his case alive after the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ recent opinion in Stumm v. Wilkie, No. 18-2978 (Dec. 3, 2019).In 2008, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found that the VA had discriminated against Stumm on the basis of age when it hired a younger, female applicant for a position he applied for back in 2004 …