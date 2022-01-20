The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently clarified the criteria for class certification, particularly focusing on the application of class characteristics to Title VII disparate impact claims in Simpson, et al. v. Dart, et al. (No. 21-8028, Slip Op., Jan. 6, 2022). The decision cautions that the requisite inquiry may be different for disparate impact claims as compared to disparate treatment claims, and each must be considered separately.Plaintiff Joseph Simpson pursued, and was denied, employment as a correctional …