Postmates, the online delivery platform, hires thousands of people throughout the country to act as “couriers” to deliver fast food, drinks and other items. While Postmates classifies these couriers as independent contractors, more than 5,000 couriers in California and Illinois sought to challenge their employment classification through arbitration. These challenges, however, are now in procedural limbo over arbitrability issues, awaiting consideration by two federal appellate courts.In McClenon, et al. v. Postmates, Inc., …