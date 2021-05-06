As of May 1, more than 31% of all Illinois residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and roughly 33% of Cook County residents were fully vaccinated. As employers debate mandating, incentivizing or encouraging their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, they also need to decide how their workplaces will operate once most or all employees have received the vaccine.Just as they have done throughout the pandemic, employers should always consult the most recent guidance from public health authorities before making …