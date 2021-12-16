The end of the year often means out-of-state travel for many employees, whether to visit family for the holidays or just to get away to a warmer destination and use up some paid time off. The big question for employers this year is how much do they need to know about their employees’ travel plans in light of the current COVID-19 rules? Should your company have a policy in place that requires employees to quarantine before returning to the office after their holiday travel?The answer is, it depends on what your local public …