According to statistics published by the White House, between February 2020 and March 2021, 520,000 mothers and 170,000 fathers between ages 20 and 54 left the labor force and have not returned. Though unemployment rates have dropped, and many employers report difficulty filling available positions, many of those parents have not returned to work due to the uncertainty in what is happening with their children.As parents prepare for back to school this fall, many workplaces are also preparing for a return to more in-person …