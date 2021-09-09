When talking to people about the enforceability of non-compete agreements, I hear two very common misconceptions. First, that the covenants are never enforceable. Also that they are always enforceable. Neither is correct. As any attorney with experience with restrictive covenants will tell you, however, the real answer is “it depends.” A new law that goes into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2022, may change the analysis for whether your company’s non-compete agreements are enforceable in the future. The law, called the …