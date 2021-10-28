For many months, employers and attorneys representing employers in cases involving the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), have been on the edge of their seats waiting for two highly anticipated appellate decisions that have the potential to dramatically change the scope of BIPA cases.Just last month, one of those rulings finally came down, and the outcome was not what most people expected.In Tims v. Black Horse Carriers, Inc., 2021 IL App (1st) 200563 (Sept. 17, 2021), the Illinois Appellate Court for the …