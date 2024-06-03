Two new jurists are expected to join the federal trial bench in Chicago soon.Daniel P. McLaughlin of the Federal Defender Program for the Northern District of Illinois and Laura K. McNally of Loeb & Loeb LLP’s Chicago office were chosen to serve eight-year terms as magistrate judges.Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the Northern District of Illinois announced Friday that the two were selected by the judges on the court who have lifetime appointments.McLaughlin will take the seat left empty when Sunil R …