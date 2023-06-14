The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin won 10 editorial and two advertising awards at the Illinois Press Association’s (IPA) annual Excellence in News and Advertising convention June 8 in Bloomington-Normal.

“I’m thrilled to see the CDLB recognized for such a wide range of coverage essential to our readers, from news and analysis on the courts to personal stories that illuminate the lives of lawyers and judges in Illinois,” said editor Andrea Hanis. “We are grateful to the IPA for celebrating the important work done by community news organizations of all types.”

The editorial team, including digital editor Emma Zelewsky, captured first place for best website in its division.

Reporter Emma Oxnevad won first-place awards for her coverage of Sterigenics lawsuits and for the feature series “How I Did It.”

Reporter Grace Barbic received second-place awards for beat reporting on the Cook County Circuit Court and for her ongoing coverage of the issue of prejudgment interest.

Oxnevad, reporter Patricia Manson and contributor Steve Fretzin also placed in other categories.

“It was a struggle to fit all the wonderful court reporting into the top spots,” judges wrote of the government beat reporting honors. The CDLB won two of the four awards in that category, for its Cook County and federal courts reporting.

On the advertising side, advertising sales team leader Adam Hrejsa won first for Best Online Ad and, with design manager Julie Leuck, first for best niche publication for 40 Under Forty.

Former IPA President and CEO Sam Fisher received the Michael B. Kramer Legislative Service Award, named for the late Law Bulletin Media president who served as chairman of the IPA’s legislative committee. Now in its second year, the award recognizes outstanding contributions by IPA members to promote and protect issues important to the newspaper industry.