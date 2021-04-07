When jury trials in Cook County’s Law Division start again next month, cases will be rescheduled in roughly the same order they were paused last year.Circuit Judge James P. Flannery Jr., presiding judge of the Law Division, issued General Administrative Order 21-1 last week outlining the process that will start May 3. “The court will begin the Jury Trial setting process with cases originally set for trial on March 17, 2020 and continue in order with cases set for Jury Trial on March 18, 2020, then cases set for Jury Trial …