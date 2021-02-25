SPRINGFIELD — Law enforcement groups have decried the Monday signing of a massive criminal justice reform bill into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, referring to the legislation as anti-police with provisions that will lead to unintended consequences.House Bill 3653, referred to as the “Safe-T Act,” ends the use of cash bail by 2023 and grants increased state oversight of police agencies statewide, among other provisions. Law enforcement and Republican lawmakers opposed the legislation, citing problematic language in some …