A suit was properly tossed against a law firm accused of professional negligence after settling a wrongful-death case for one-third the amount the plaintiff claimed they said it could be worth, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the widow’s arguments did not demonstrate that the law firm breached its duty of care.Justice Daniel J. Pierce delivered the judgment of the court.Susan Chisum retained Brian J. McKeen of Michigan firm McKeen & Associates, P.C. and Robert …