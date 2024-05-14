A law firm is not barred by res judicata from recovering unpaid legal fees from a former client as nonpayment persisted after a prior judgment was entered, a split state appellate panel ruled.The Law Offices of Edward P. Graham Ltd. sued its former client James Kornesczuk as trustee of the Kornesczuk Family Trust, seeking to recover unpaid fees from a guardianship case.The suit was filed after the law firm withdrew a counterclaim in a prior action stemming from the same contractual relationship. Kornesczuk claims the suit …