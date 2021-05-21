The Illinois Supreme Court suspended the law license of a former judge who was tossed off the bench for alleged misconduct that included lying about a shooting incident at his home.The court suspended Patrick J. O’Shea’s license for one year and until further court order.O’Shea was elected to the DuPage County Circuit Court in November 2012 and served until the Illinois Courts Commission removed him from the bench in September 2019 in a unanimous order.The order maintained O’Shea had engaged in misconduct that “reflects …