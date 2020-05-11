A local law school hopes to boost civics education in middle schools and high schools.

IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law announced the creation of the Constitutional Democracy Project, a clearinghouse for American legal and government-focused curricula materials.

The school stated last week it will house downloadable lesson plans, workshops and other materials formerly offered by the Constitutional Rights Foundation Chicago, a nonprofit education group that’s handing its programs to other community partners.

“We’re at a critical time in our democracy where misinformation and polarization are making it harder for Americans to resolve disagreements about public policy and law,” said Carolyn Shapiro, an associate professor of law at the school and a former Illinois solicitor general, in a statement last week.

“The Constitutional Democracy Project will provide students with a solid understanding of the [c]onstitution and the courts, and equip them to engage in civil policy discussions with others with varying viewpoints.”

Illinois has required civics education for high school graduates since 2016 and recently enacted a similar requirement for students in sixth through eighth grade.

The project will host forums for students from multiple schools on constitutional issues, policy and the U.S. Supreme Court, and will feature lawyers, judges, scholars and others to help guide discussions. For now, virtual events will replace in-person conferences as needed while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

More information can be found at constitutionaldemocracyproject.org.